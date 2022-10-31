IT Minister Amarnath launches Randstad India’s office in Visakhapatnam

Vizag will be developed as an IT destination, says Minister

Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath and Randstad India MD and CEO P.S. Viswanath at the launch of the Randstad’ s office in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath launched an office of Randstad India, a HR services provider, at a function held, here, on Monday. This is the first office of the company in Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Amarnath said that students and job seekers could avail of the services of Randstad in view of the dip in job opportunities in the post-COVID-19 scenario. He said that the State government was prepared to support the company and added that Visakhapatnam would be developed as an IT destination.

P.S. Viswanath, MD & CEO, said that Randstad, headquartered in Amsterdam, has manpower of 7 lakh in 38 countries across the globe. About 10% of the company’s manpower was located in India. The company has already recruited 100 employees for its Vizag office and they were given intensive training.

He said that Randstad India has committed to invest ₹500 million over the next three years in the region. The target for the Vizag office was to create over 3,000 domestic IT jobs across the country in the next one year and to double that number by 2024.

Quoting from Randstad India’s research, Mr. Viswanath described Vizag as hub of potential candidates equipped with futuristic technology skills like Python, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Animation and Graphics. The location of a large number of engineering colleges in the region was another reason to locate the office in Vizag.

He said that the company would also offer IT skilling programmes to candidates through the Randstad Skilling Academy. This would enable budding professional in Vizag to be job-ready. Though the focus was on IT/IT es, the company was also offering services in sectors like Pharma & Healthcare, Hospitality and e-commerce, he said.