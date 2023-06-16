It is the time for company secretaries to expand their knowledge and look beyond the conventional opportunities, says ICSI president

June 16, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath has said that company secretaries are an indispensable part in achieving the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making New India a $5 trillion economy.

Addressing the gathering at the inaugural of the two-day 24th National Conference of Practising Company Secretaries on the theme “Company Secretary: Stepping beyond boundaries”, being organised by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) here on Friday, the Minister commended ICSI for choosing Visakhapatnam as the venue of the national conference. He also assured the institute of all support from the Andhra Pradesh government in promoting the Company Secretary (CS) course and the profession in Andhra Pradesh so that more people could become Company Secretaries and contribute to building a robust India.

ICSI president Manish Gupta recalled the 35-year journey of Practising Company Secretaries (PCS). He said it was now the time for company secretaries to expand their knowledge and look beyond the conventional opportunities across the globe. On the recent initiatives of the institute, he said that new boards were created for strengthening the profession and building the expertise of the members.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leaders from trade and industry, senior corporate professionals, corporate directors, senior officers from the government, and other stakeholders would deliberate on topics like: Emerging opportunities: expectations and challenges, Social stock exchange and social audit: new horizon for PCS, Arbitration & ADR: Augmenting professional spectrum, MSME & Startups: Catalyst to economic growth and Enhancing traits of Appearance before tribunal and quasi-judicial bodies.

Justice D.V.S.S. Somayajulu, Judge, High Court of Andhra Pradesh, will participate in the special session to be held on Saturday (June 17).

Earlier, addressing a media conference, Mr. Manish Gupta spoke on the various initiatives launched by the institute like ICSI International ADR Centre, Start-up and MSME catalyst and Institute of Social Auditors, and the Digital revolution and e-learning revolution for the benefit of students.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.