It is the duty of every citizen to elect the right representative, says Eastern Naval Command Chief

January 26, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Naval Command, Vice-Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, said it is every citizen’s constitutional right and duty to cast their vote and elect the right representative for them.

The Vice-Admiral delivered his Republic Day address here on Thursday, in which he said that ever since India became a democratic republic after adopting its Constitution on January 26, 1950, the supreme power has always rested with the people. “By electing representatives, we are transferring that supreme power to them and hence, it is our duty to elect the right people to the seat of power,” he said.

Speaking on the Indian Constitution, he remarked that it is unique for not only being the longest in the world but also for being simultaneously rigid as well as flexible.

“Most of the Constitutions in the world are either rigid or flexible; ours is a unique combination of both. The Constitution prescribes both the rights and the duties and it is our duty to fulfil the duties, apart from claiming our rights,” he said.

He praised the architects of the Indian Constitution for not only laying down the fundamental rights but also for listing the fundamental duties of every citizen towards ensuring equality, justice, and freedom for all.

Earlier, after unfurling the National Flag, the Vice-Admiral reviewed the ceremonial parade comprising a 50-men Guard of Honour and 18 marching platoons drawn from all ships, submarines, air squadrons, and naval establishments as well as Defence Security Corps (DSC) personnel and the Sea Cadet Corps of the ENC.

He also congratulated the award winners for their dedication to duty.

Vice-Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, Chief of Staff, ENC, was the Conducting Officer of the Parade.

All flag officers, commanding officers, naval personnel, and their families, including veterans and schoolchildren, attended the function. The event was also witnessed by the veteran sailors of the 1973 batch, who were visiting INS Circars for their golden jubilee.