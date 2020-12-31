It is not compensation paid to cyclone-hit farmers, alleges JSP

Bolisetty Satyanarayana

VISAKHAPATNAM

31 December 2020 01:17 IST

‘Govt. released input subsidy, Rythu Bharosa instalment’

Jana Sena Party general secretary T. Siva Sankar has alleged that YSR Congress Party government was duping people by claiming that farmers hit by Cyclone Nivar have been paid compensation on December 29. Referring to the full page advertisements issued by the government on December 29, he alleged that the State government has not released any funds towards the Nivar-affected farmers.

Addressing a media conference here on Wednesday, Mr. Siva Sankar said that the government only released input subsidy and instalment of ‘Rythu Bharosa – PM Kisan’, which was due to them.

He alleged that G.O. RT. Nos 127 and 128 were issued in a hurry after JSP president Pawan Kalyan visited the cyclone-affected farmers in the first week of December. These G.O.s are for input subsidy and Rythu Bharosa and not a compensation for Nivar-affected farmers, he said.

He said that the JSP chief toured all the cyclone-affected areas in the first week of December and assured farmers that he will represent their problems to the government and ensure immediate relief.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan demanded ₹35,000 per acre to all the Nivar-affected farmers, including tenant farmers, of which an amount of ₹10,000 as immediate relief. Since the government failed to take any action, the Jana Sena Party had submitted representations to all the 13 District Collectors on 28th demanding immediate justice.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan had gone to Machilipatnam to give the representation to the Krishna district Collector. During this time, Mr. Pawan Kalyan urged the Ministers to focus on farmers issues.

JSP leader Bolisetty Satyanarayana showed a clip of 2015, where Mr. Jagan had said that everyone knows that ₹30,000 would be the cost per acre and why Mr. Chandrababu Naidu was waiting for enumeration and that he should release immediate compensation and paying ₹5,000 an acre was not acceptable.