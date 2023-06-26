It is a dream come true for residents in Sambhuvanipalem, a suburb of Visakhapatnam, as first bus rolls into the village

June 26, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Despite being within the city limits under Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, Sambhuvanipalem, a suburb tucked behind Kambalakonda reserve forest, was not connected with the APSRTC bus route, since Independence. It was on Monday that it got its first connetivity, as APSRTC bus bearing number 25P/S wheeled into the suburb, to the joy of the residents.

The first bus connecting Maddilapalem APSRTC bus stop to Sambhuvanipalem, reached the colony at around 7 a.m. and residents, including women and children, got into the bus with smiles on their face. It was a dream come true for the 75 families who reside in that area. The new bus was also decorated with flowers, to make the occasion special.

“Our family has been living in the village for the last three generations. I am the first one to see a bus operating in our village. This is like a dream come true moment,” said Parvathi, a resident of Sambhuvanipalem, who sells vegetables for a living. She says since the last one day, there is only one topic being discussed in the village, the RTC bus.

Wild animal

Earlier, there were only two ways to reach Sambhuvanipalem. Either by auto-rickshaws who charge a bomb or by own vehicles. The nearest bus stop is PM Palem last bus stop, at Bakkannapalem, which is almost three to four km far. Most of the locals are accustomed to walk the distance, covering thick reserve forest area and a scenic lake located in the midst of two hills. However, they find the task difficult when it gets dark, as there are chances of encountering a wild animal. They also depend on two auto-rickshaw drivers in their village, who go for trips early in the morning and return by the night or by seeking help of locals. Now, an RTC bus service has given them a ray of hope.

Ganesh, a youth from the village, recalls how the children going to schools or colleges had faced more difficulties due to lack of transportation. While many use bicycles, others burnt holes in their pocket by spending money on auto-rickshaws. On share basis, an auto-rickshaw driver used to charge at least ₹30 to PM Palem, while it was ₹300, if they book the vehicle, he said.

“There are a number of occasions, where we direly needed some transport service. Especially during medical help, locals took patients to hospitals on two-wheelers or auto-rickshaws,” said Kanakamahalakshmi (name changed), a homemaker from the village, said.

Another elderly person from the village pointed out “there is no medical shop, ration store, vegetable mart or at least a pan shop in the village. Even if we want to buy basic needs, we need to go to PM Palem. Our decades old need of a bus was fulfilled,”

The locals also demand that the authorities construct a bus shelter. As per the RTC staff, the first and last bus starts from the village at 7 a.m. and 7.30 p.m. respectively.

‘Poor mobile connectivity’

What is more appalling is that, the village does not even have proper mobile connectivity. In case if someone needs to make a phone call to someone, the locals get on to the top of the biggest building located in the midst of the village. Despite such attempts, they are not hundred per cent sure that they would get a connection.

As per the locals, apart from mobile connectivity, proper drains, roads, improvement in sanitation and renovation of the primary school building is the need of the hour in the village.

Mr. Srikanth, the teacher from the primary school, which has 20 students, said that it would be nice if a boundary wall is constructed around the school to stop intruders and cattle.

