IT fraternity expects strategies aiming at ₹8,000-₹10,000 crore turnover from new A.P. govt.

At a time when the newly-formed NDA coalition government (TDP, JSP and BJP) has started launching new strategies to create an Information Technology (IT) boom in the State, IT entrepreneurs have set a target of achieving at least ₹8,000-₹10,000 crore, a year, for the IT industry.

Currently, the State’s annual average IT turnover is close to ₹2,500-₹3,000 crore, from around 200 companies across Andhra Pradesh, 80 percent of which come from Visakhapatnam. Around 40,000 employees are working in these companies, out of which 30,000 are from Visakhapatnam, according to sources in the IT sector.

Entrepreneurs are gearing up to present their ideas and suggestions for an action plan to meet the target. They formally met the new Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh, who took charge at the State Secretariat, in Amaravati on Monday. The Hindu spoke to some of the entrepreneurs who met Mr. Lokesh.

“We formally met Mr. Lokesh on Monday and had a brief interaction with him about the IT sector in the State, status of IT’s growth in Visakhapatnam. We asked Mr. Lokesh not to change the IT Secretary Mr. Kona Sasidhar, although he has been holding the position even during the previous YSRCP government. The reason is that we need a stable IT Secretary to understand the subject and objectives better. As far as IT is concerned, it is not a good idea to change the IT team frequently,” said an entrepreneur

Another IT entrepreneur said, “Mr. Lokesh is likely to visit Visakhapatnam in the first week of July to study the conditions here. He too has matured now. We are confident that IT will get a positive reply from the government.”

“We urgently need an IT policy for the State as the last one was scrapped on March, 2024. It takes about five months for preparation. We need the IT policy at least by December, 2024. During the last five years of the YSRCP government, close to ₹10,000 crore of IT turnover was achieved. This was considered good as there was a lull following the Covid-19 pandemic,” another entrepreneur said.

