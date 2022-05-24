ISTD award for Visakhapatnam Steel Plant General Manager

O.R.M. Rao conducted over 30 webinars during the pandemic

O.R.M. Rao conducted over 30 webinars during the pandemic

O.R.M. Rao, General Manager (HR), RINL/Visakhapatnam Steel Plant(VSP), and Chairman of the Indian Society for Training and Development (ISTD) has been adjudged as the “Best Member” at the national-level for 2020-21 by the ISTD.

The award was presented to Mr. Rao at the 49 th IFTDO World Conference & Exhibition organised by International Federation of Training & Development Organisations (IFTDO) on the theme “Strategies for an Agile Work Culture: Pathways to the New Age” from May 19 to 21 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi

The award was presented to him in recognition of his significant efforts in spearheading ISTD activities and for conducting more than 30 webinars during the pandemic and encouraging several HR professionals in joining the ISTD.