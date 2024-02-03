Issuing DSC notification just ahead of elections nothing but eyewash: MLC

February 03, 2024 08:01 am | Updated 08:01 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Uttarandhra Graduates MLC V. Chiranjeevi Rao alleged that the Cabinet’s decision to release the DSC notification just weeks before the election notification is tantamount to cheating the unemployed youth.

Addressing a press conference at the TDP office on Thursday, Mr. Chiranjeevi Rao said that before elections, the YSRCP announced that they would fill all the 23,000 vacant teacher posts in the State, but after almost five years, they have come out with a notification to fill just 6,100 posts. “What about the other vacant posts?” he questioned.

He added that under the TDP government, former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had filled 18,000 teacher posts. During the YSRCP government, the unemployment issue witnessed a drastic increase, he said, adding that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to implement many promises which he had made before the elections. He questioned the status of ‘liquor prohibition’ in the State and alleged that the government failed to provide land to the railway zone headquarters building.

