Issues being addressed, says Commissioner

The issues raised by contractors are being addressed and with technical processes involved some of them are taking time, Municipal Commissioner M. Hari Narayanan has said.

Responding to questions at a press conference here, he said ₹ 2.5 crore of EMD was paid and EMDs up to 2015 worth ₹ 7.5 crore were processed. However, payment of EMDs pending for years together should have been taken up then itself, he said.

The SC Sub-Plan bills worth ₹12 crore have been sent to the government.

GVMC was the only corporation to have provided sand at old rates with retrospective effect to works, he said. Srikakulam ramp had been allotted but was now closed.

“They are now asking for sand from Rajamahendravaram. Srikakulam is 100 km and Rajahmahendravaram is 180 km. It’s a technical process and we have to work how to give lead from there. I have asked the Chief Engineer and SEs to work it out in a very positive manner,” Mr. Hari Narayanan said adding no issue could be resolved overnight.

On double EMD for SC Sub-plan works, he said the PAO had not informed that they would take EMD and as was the practice EMD was deducted by GVMC. But after bills had gone there they deducted 2.5 % and the adjustment was pending.

On the GST issue, he said the government rules were being strictly followed and billing was being done for 80 % of the work done. However, contractors did not want the record of the work to be done as 20 % of work still would remain.