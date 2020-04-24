Issue order on rent deferment, tenants urge State government

Financially affected due to lockdown, many tenants in Visakhapatnam have been demanding that the government issue instructions to landlords and house owners to defer rent collections during the lockdown period on the lines of Telangana government.

Small scale businessmen, private employees and daily wage workers have been requesting government to direct house owners to defer rents for three months or at least to collect half of rent amounts. Many citizens are requesting the same in social media, tagging the political representatives.

It may be recalled that recently Telanagana government has directed the house owners not to collect house rents in view of the hardships faced by people due to lockdown.

The government also asked people to dial 100, if the house owners harass for rents and number of such calls are received on daily basis. The TS government has also issued a GO to that effect on Thursday.

K. Ganesh, who runs Vayuputra Health Club at Rama Talkies area, took social media route and expressed his issues through video messages. “I have been earning livelihood only through this gym. The gym space rent is about ₹30,000 and my house rent is ₹10,000. We pay all bills, rents and meet our expenses through the fee paid by the gym members. If the government passes any instructions to landlords to collect rents after lockdown in instalments, this will be very beneficial for us,” he said.

A private employee and a resident of MVP Colony, N. Raju, said that the company in which he works has deducted 40 % of his salary and he has to manage the whole month with the rest of the amount. He said that paying rent in such juncture would further lead to financial troubles.

“My salary is ₹25,000 and next month, I will receive just ₹15,000 next month. My house rent is ₹8,000. So now, should I save money to spend on essentials or I just give half of it to rent. The government should issue some orders to owners at least to collect half of the rent amounts, so that the rest we could give them after lockdown in instalments,” Mr. Raju said. Auto drivers, street vendors and daily-wage labourers, who are more affected, are hoping that the government would take a decision in their favour.

“We earn some money only if we ply autorickshaws, but it is not possible due to the lockdown. We have been running our livelihood through meagre savings and the rations supplied by the government for the past couple of weeks. So we have requested our owner that we will pay two months’ rent by the end of May,” said P. Anand, an auto driver from Arilova.