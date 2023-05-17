HamberMenu
Issuance of RCs, DLs grinds to a halt in Visakhapatnam due to shortage of smart cards

Motorists can download their driving licence and registration certificate from the RTA website and produce it to enforcement authorities

May 17, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

B Madhu Gopal
B. Madhu Gopal

The printing of vehicle registration certificate (RC) and driving licence (DL) cards has come to a halt as the supply and distribution of smart cards has come to a standstill all over the State.

The RC cards, which were printed up to December 20, 2021 and the DL cards, printed up to November 30, 2021, have been printed and dispatched through speed post, according to Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Raja Ratnam.

In a statement on Wednesday, the DTC said that printing of RC and DL cards would be taken up once again after a fresh stock of smart cards were received from the supplier, and they would be dispatched to the postal address given by the applicants, through speed post. He called upon RC and DL applicants to download Form 6 and Form 23 from the Transport Department’s website https://aprtacitizen.epragathi.org/ and use it as an authorised document, pending issue of the smart cards.

Mr. Raja Ratnam said that the Government of India has already issued a notification that documents in electronic form should be treated as ‘authorised documents’. Motorists can show their documents in electronic format to the police and transport officials during inspections.

It may be recalled that a similar situation had arisen two years ago, when hundreds of motorists had to wait for their DL and RC cards for several months on end due to the shortage in the supply of smart cards.

