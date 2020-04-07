Isolation facility plan at Haritha hotel draws flak

The decision of the government to covert the Haritha Hotel belonging to Andhra Pradesh Tourism near Lumbini Park into an isolation facility for COVID-19 patients has received a stiff opposition from the fishermen community in the locality.

“How can they (the authorities) set up an isolation facility in a hotel located in a densely populated area?” asked Perla Masen, a resident, citing that fishermen use the area opposite the hotel for repairing their nets.

Karri Rama Rao, another fisherman, said the residents were apprehensive that the proposed isolation facility nearby would make them vulnerable to infection.

Visakha East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu on Tuesday met Collector V. Vinay Chand and discussed the issue.

Joint Collector L. Shiva Shankar recently wrote a letter to Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC), directing the officials concerned to hand over 40 rooms in the Haritha hotel which has been identified as an isolation facility for COVID-19 patients.

According to sources, the government is also planning to take over 50 rooms at the Haritha Beach Resorts at Rushikonda. This proposal may not face any resistance as there are no residential colonies in the vicinity. A senior official of APTDC said they would abide by the directions of the government.