Isolated heavy rain likely today

With the south-west monsoon remaining vigorous over Rayalaseema and normal over coastal Andhra Pradesh, the IMD officials on Thursday said isolated heavy rain is very likely to occur in the north coastal districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari, and in Yanam on Friday.

Under the influence of strong monsoon conditions, strong surface winds from westerly direction reaching a speed of 45 to 50 km per hour are likely to blow off coastal Andhra Pradesh till Friday evening, the said.

Rough sea

Meanwhile, the Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC) in Visakhapatnam has cautioned that the Bay of Bengal would remain rough and fishermen should not venture into the sea. The wave height would be 2.7 m to 3.2 m off Andhra Pradesh coast, an INCOIS bulletin said.

On Thursday, heavy rain occurred at isolated places in Krishna, Kurnool and Kadapa districts. The chief amounts of rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours, ending at 8.30 a.m. on Thursday are Vijayawada airport (8 cm), Machilipatnam (7 cm), and Visakhapatnam airport and Koida in West Godavari district (5 cm each).

In Rayalaseema, Dhone in Kurnool district recorded a precipitation of 9 cm, followed by Royachoti (Kadapa), Atmakur and Lakkireddipalle in Kadapa district (8 each), Kadapa (7 cm), Kamalapuram, Devanakonda (6 each), Peapally, Sambepalle, Allagadda, Vempalle and Orvakal (5 each).