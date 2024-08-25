GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ISKCON’s four-day Janmashtami celebrations begin at Visakhapatnam

Published - August 25, 2024 07:14 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

ISKCON Visakhapatnam is celebrating the four-day ‘Sri Krishna Janmashtami’ festival at the new temple building at Sagar Nagar here, from August 24 (Saturday).

Bhajans by senior devotees at 5 p.m., followed by a discussion in Telugu on ‘Krishna Leela’ and cultural programme at 6.30 p.m. is organised on Saturday and Sunday.

On Janmashtami day, August 26 (Monday), the programmes will begin with ‘mangala arati’ at 4.30 a.m., followed by ‘darshan arati’ at 9 a.m. and ‘akhanda harinama sankitan’ at 9.30 a.m.

Utlotsav (breaking the butter pot, which is hung at a height of 30 ft) will be carried out by youngsters forming a pyramid climbing at 4 p.m. Fancy dress competitions and dance and drama competitions have also been organised for school children.

ISKCON Visakhapatnam president Samba Das Prabhu will deliver the Janmashtami message at 10 p.m. ‘Maha Abhishekam’ of Lord Krishna will be held at 11.30 p.m. and ‘mangala arati’ with 108 lamps will be offered to the deity at midnight.

On August 27, the programmes would begin with ‘darshan arati’ at 10 a.m. followed by ‘Srila Phabhupad Leelamritham’ at 10.30 a.m., Nandotsavam at 12.30 p.m. and Abhishekam for Srila Prabhupad Vigrah at 1.30 p.m.

Other attractions of the festival include, Sri Radha Krishna’s ‘Vastra Abhusan’, which is made in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh. The magnificent ‘Pushpa Alankara’ of Sri Krishna for which artistes have been invited from across South India to decorate the idol with natural flowers.

