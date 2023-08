August 23, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

ISKCON will organise a free inter-school cultural competition-2023 on the eve of Sri Krishna Janmashtami for children studying LKG to Class X on August 27, from 9 am onwards on its premises at Sagar Nagar here, according to a release on Wednesday.

The competitions will be on Krishna Test, Painting, Pot Making, Essay Writing, Poster Making, Pencil Sketching and Gita Recitation.

More details can be obtained over 9441792704 or 9849180900

