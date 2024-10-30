ISKCON to celebrate Govardhan Puja in Visakhapatnam on November 2

Govardhana Puja will be celebrated at ISKCON, Sagar Nagar, Visakhapatnam, on November 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the festival, an annakoot (mountain of food) will be set up with rice, various sweets and fruits to resemble Govardhan mountain and all the devotees worship it with fervent hearts. Panchamrita Abhishekam, Pushpabhishekam and harati will be offered to Giriraj amidst kirtans by the devotees. After abhishekam and harati, all the devotees perform parikrama (circumambulation) around Giriraj.

Later, 1,008 types of bhogas prepared by the devotees will be offered to Giriraj and distributed to all the devotees as prasadam. The programme would conclude with dinner prasadam to all devotees, according to Samba Das, president, ISKCON, Visakhapatnam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 5,000 years ago on this auspicious day, Lord Krishna stopped the traditional Indra Puja and started Govardhana Puja. Angered by it, Indra, the king of heaven, not knowing that Lord Krishna was the Supreme Personality of Godhead, and that he was doing this to curb his pride, Indra wanted to destroy the village of Vrindavan by pouring down torrents of rain.

Lord Krishna, the saviour of the people of Vrindavan, lifted Govardhan mountain with his little finger of his left hand and saved the people of Vrindavan from the floods created by Indra. Following the order of Lord Krishna, even today Krishna devotees around the world worship Mount Govardhana, an incarnation of Lord Krishna Himself, on this auspicious day.

More details can be had by contacting Vamsikrishna @ 8978971415.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.