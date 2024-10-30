GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ISKCON to celebrate Govardhan Puja in Visakhapatnam on November 2

Published - October 30, 2024 06:17 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Govardhana Puja will be celebrated at ISKCON, Sagar Nagar, Visakhapatnam, on November 2.

As part of the festival, an annakoot (mountain of food) will be set up with rice, various sweets and fruits to resemble Govardhan mountain and all the devotees worship it with fervent hearts. Panchamrita Abhishekam, Pushpabhishekam and harati will be offered to Giriraj amidst kirtans by the devotees. After abhishekam and harati, all the devotees perform parikrama (circumambulation) around Giriraj.

Later, 1,008 types of bhogas prepared by the devotees will be offered to Giriraj and distributed to all the devotees as prasadam. The programme would conclude with dinner prasadam to all devotees, according to Samba Das, president, ISKCON, Visakhapatnam.

Around 5,000 years ago on this auspicious day, Lord Krishna stopped the traditional Indra Puja and started Govardhana Puja. Angered by it, Indra, the king of heaven, not knowing that Lord Krishna was the Supreme Personality of Godhead, and that he was doing this to curb his pride, Indra wanted to destroy the village of Vrindavan by pouring down torrents of rain.

Lord Krishna, the saviour of the people of Vrindavan, lifted Govardhan mountain with his little finger of his left hand and saved the people of Vrindavan from the floods created by Indra. Following the order of Lord Krishna, even today Krishna devotees around the world worship Mount Govardhana, an incarnation of Lord Krishna Himself, on this auspicious day.

More details can be had by contacting Vamsikrishna @ 8978971415.

Published - October 30, 2024 06:17 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.