ISCKON to organise Gita summer camp for children in Visakhapatnam from May 8

May 02, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) is conducting Gita summer camp for schoolchildren between three and 15 years at Divine Touch School Campus located at Waltair Uplands from May 8 to 22. The timing for the programme is 9 a.m. to 12.30 p.m., said president of ISKCON, Visakhapatnam, Samba Das.

He said that activities such as yoga, prayers, meditation, music, Bhagavad Gita recital, dance, philosophy, craft, art, aerobics, puja, Sanskrit, Gita sloka recitation, public speaking, treasure hunt, painting, story telling from scriptures like Mahabharat and Ramayana, cooking, and other games would be organised. For registration and other details, interested can contact 0891-2592233 Cell Nos.9100556290, 9398364484, 9441792704, 6305952060.

