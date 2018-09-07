Is Andhra varsity a ragging-free campus?

The recent suspension of 10 students of AU College of Engineering amid conflicting reports of ragging has brought to the fore the question that whether the claim of Andhra University being a ragging-free campus is a fact or a myth.

Not only this time, similar allegations of ragging in the women hostel of AU College of Engineering was reported in 2015.

Countering the allegations, senior professors of the university say that no campus in India is 100% ragging free. There may be some stray incidents, but none can claim that there is no ragging. “There is nothing alarming on the AU campus. The recent incident can not be called a ragging. It was an argument between two groups,” said a senior professor on the condition of anonymity.

However, students say otherwise.

“There is ragging, especially in the engineering college hostels. But, it is in a milder form that ranges between bringing food or water for the seniors from canteen and writing notes. Some view it as a form of ragging, while others consider it to be friendly banter or just ice-breaking,” a student said.

V-C clears the air

Clearing the air on the recent suspension of students, AU Vice-Chancellor K. Nageswara Rao said that both it was not related to ragging, but a quarrel between two groups of students from second and third year. “First year students were no where involved,” he said.

According to him, in the first incident reported on August 29, a third year student of marine engineering branch had an argument with a second year student from the same discipline over some notes.

The argument led to an altercation and students from both the years joined to support their classmates. The chief warden suspended two third year students.

In the second incident reported on September 1, arguments ensured again between third year and second year students of Applied Chemistry Department during a cricket match. “Again to bring things under control, eight students from third year were suspended,” said the V-C.

‘No freshers involved’

According to Prof. Nageswara Rao, in both the incidents, first year students were not involved. “We have ensured that there is bare minimum interaction between the freshers and the sophomores. A committee headed by AUCE principal has been formed to ascertain the facts and the report is expected in two or three days,” he said.

CCTV project hits roadblock

The plan of the Andhra University authorities to bring the entire campus under digital surveillance by installing around 290 cameras is yet to become a reality.

As per the proposal, of the 290 CCTV cameras, about 210 cameras will be set up across the campus and the rest will be installed in departments and hostels.

“The work has been allotted to a firm and only 48 of the first allotment of 210 have been installed so far. The remaining 162 were imported from South Korea. But the consignment were sent back due to some issue with the Customs officials,” said Vice-Chancellor G. Nagewara Rao.

“Lines have been laid for the 290 cameras and LED screens have been installed, we are awaiting the consignment,” he added.

The AU has allocated ₹80 lakh from the first instalment of ₹20 crore RUSA (Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan) funds for the purpose.