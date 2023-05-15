Is Andhra Pradesh heading towards coalition politics of 2014 once again?

May 15, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The recent statement of Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan that he is open to forging alliances with all political parties to defeat his ‘prime and only political rival’ YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) indicates that Andhra Pradesh may be heading for a repeat of the 2014 General and Assembly Elections.

Though his party did not contest the elections in 2014, Mr. Pawan Kalyan supported the BJP-TDP alliance. There is no doubt that the JSP chief had played a key role in the victory of the BJP-TDP combine and in making TDP national president N. Chandrbabu Naidu the Chief Minister.

In his recent statement, the JSP president had said that he would put in all efforts to unite the opposition parties against the YSRCP, adding that he would not bite the dust by allowing a triangular contest between JSP, YSRCP and TDP.

Political pundits say that the JSP and TDP leaders know that they do not have the firepower to fight the might of the YSRCP president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Reddy individually. Hence, both Mr. Naidu and Mr. Pawan Kalyan appear to be inching towards an alliance. But the hindrance is the BJP with which the JSP is sailing now.

The BJP and the JSP, despite being allies, are yet to transform into a winning combination. Hence, the role of the BJP could be a crucial factor in the making of the alliance, despite its poor vote share (about 0.96%) in Andhra Pradesh.

Political pundits say that the poll battle with YSRCP chief Y.S. Jagan Reddy will not be a cakewalk for the opposition parties, either individually or combined. This is despite the reports of anti-incumbency setting in against the YSRCP or issues such as State finances being in shambles and development taking a backseat.

Fighting the Jagan Mohan Reddy juggernaut, which swept the Assembly elections in 2019 followed by local body polls, would be a tough task as the Chief Minister has delivered his promises pertaining to welfare schemes (Navaratnalu) on time.

The YSRCP government earmarked more than ₹54,000 crore for the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) welfare schemes in the latest budget, which is about 20% of the total expenditure outlay of ₹2.79 lakh crore.

This is one area where the TDP failed during its tenure between 2014 and 2019 and Mr. Naidu realised it only during his final months in office.

Naidu a crucial factor

Poll analysts say that the BJP-JSP-TDP can be a winning combination, but Mr. Naidu, who has the reputation of burning bridges, is the crucial factor.

Even after coming to power riding on the alliances, Mr. Naidu severed ties with the BJP over the issues pertaining to Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh, a promise made on the eve of State bifurcation.

Hoping to come back to power on his own, the TDP chief cut off ties with the JSP and projected Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a person against the development of Andhra Pradesh. Political pundits term this move as his biggest ‘political blunder’.

It is only now that Mr. Naidu is sending feelers to the JSP and the BJP. Even as the BJP leaders had vehemently opposed an alliance with the TDP, the latest statements made by two BJP leaders Somu Veerraju and G.V.L. Narasimha Rao suggest a different tone. Both said that the decision of the alliance now depended on the party leadership.

The JSP too severed its ties with BJP in 2019 and went to the polls with the Left parties for the first and lost miserably. The party could garner only one seat and Mr. Pawan Kalyan lost the elections himself.

In 2019, the YSRCP won 151 of the total 175 Assembly constituencies, while the TDP faced a rout as the party won only 23 seats. Despite losing badly, the TDP achieved a vote share of 39% when compared to YSRCP’s 49.9%.

Despite being a seasoned politician, Mr. Naidu is still looked at with scepticism for his reputation of pulling the plug on his partners. However, he has the capacity to pull off as he is also known for pulling up aces up his sleeves in the political game.

Who will be CM?

Even if the coalition works out, who will be the Chief Ministerial face will be the bone of contention.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan has made it clear that the winning strength in the election will decide the Chief Ministerial candidate, which leaves an ambiguity. Going to the polls without a CM’s face could lead to a political debacle for the alliance partners, the political pundits say.