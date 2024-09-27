ADVERTISEMENT

Irrigation projects in north-coastal Andhra Pradesh close to full reservoir level

Published - September 27, 2024 11:44 am IST - Visakhapatnam

According to the daily water level status reports of irrigation projects almost all 16 irrigation projects in the region are almost close to the full reservoir level

The Hindu Bureau

Pulichintala project dam overflows as the water level rises following heavy rain in Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: ANI

Water bodies including rivers, reservoirs and streams across north-coastal Andhra Pradesh are brimming due to incessant rains in the catchment areas under the influence of a low pressure in the Bay of Bengal for the past few days.

According to the daily water level status reports of irrigation projects available from the office of the Chief Engineer, North Coastal Andhra Pradesh region’s Irrigation Department (as of September 26 at 6 a.m.), almost all 16 irrigation projects in the region are almost close to the full reservoir level (FRL).

Krishna water discharged from Andhra Pradesh reaches T.N. border on September 23

At Gotta Barrage in Srikakulam district, the BRR Vamsadhara project recorded an FRL of 38.10 metres and an inflow of 6,636 cusecs. The spillway was 4,332 cusecs, 1,890 cusecs of water at the left main canal, 414 cusecs of water released through the right main canal, and the combined outflow was also 6,636 cusecs.

SGL Thotapalli barrage across the Nagavali in Parvatipuram-Manyam district, the inflow was 2,248 cusecs and outflow was 1,727 cusecs.

