Iron ore supply from NMDC to Visakhapatnam Steel Plant through KK railway line resumes on October 10

The supply was stopped from September 24 due to the damage of the transportation line

October 10, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The supply of iron ore to the Rasthriya Ispat Nigham Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), from the Bailadila based NMDC has resumed on Tuesday (October 10).

The supply was stopped from September 24 to October 9 due to the damage of the transportation line (Kottavalasa-Kirandul railway line) on September 24. The line was damaged due to massive landslide on the tracks under the influence of the adverse weather conditions in the region during the southwest monsoon period.

During this period, the RINL team made alternative arrangements till October 9 for supply of iron ore from other sources like NMDC Karnataka, SAIL Bolani/Barsuan, Orissa Minerals Development Corporation Ltd, and Orissa Mining Corporation, to meet the VSP’s requirements of iron ore to ensure smooth and uninterrupted operations of the plant’s two blast furnaces.

‘Major landslide’

“On September 24, there was a major landslide in the KK line between Jaypore and Koraput, and supplies through KK line stopped from NMDC Bailadila sector, which is the main source for the iron ore supplies to RINL. This created a massive challenge for sustaining the plant operations as the inflow of iron ore was already constrained and stock level of iron ore had reached to a critical level because of heavy monsoon rain in the mines area,” said an official RINL spokesperson.

RINL will be further ramping up its production with the receipt of stranded rakes on KK line and also with the continued supplies from NMDC besides the quantities secured from other sources, the official added.

