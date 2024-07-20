GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Iron barriers outside Andhra University Vice-Chancellor’s office removed in Visakhapatnam

Higher Education Minister Nara Lokesh lauds the move

Published - July 20, 2024 06:01 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
Workers removing the gates outside the Administrative Block, at Andhra University in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Workers removing the gates outside the Administrative Block, at Andhra University in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The iron barriers outside the office of Andhra University Vice-Chancellor here were removed by the university management on Friday.

The barriers were put in place by then Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy.

Reacting to the incident, State Higher Education Minister Nara Lokesh tweeted in his ‘X’ social media account, “I commend the Vice Chancellor of Andhra University, Sasibhushan, for breaking down the iron barriers that previous VC had put in place to prevent students from accessing the administration. Universities stand out as centres for learning. Open communication and trust between students and teaching staff are crucial for a thriving university environment. The days of barricades and blockades are gone. Change has truly begun! “ (Sic)

