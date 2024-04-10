IREL CMD holds discussions with RINL CMD on emerging steel technologies

April 10, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Deependra Singh, CMD of IREL (India) Limited, on Wednesday interacted with Atul Bhatt, CMD of RINL, at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on emerging technologies, according to a release here.

During the interactive session, both engaged in discussions over the commitment of both organisations towards collaboration and also laid the foundation for potential advancements in the steel technology.

Mr. Deependra Singh evinced keen interest in the RINL’s special steel products. Recognising the significance of innovation in the steel sector, he enquired about the RINL’s specialised offerings and expressed interest in exploring avenues for their application. In a forward-looking approach, he suggested the incorporation of rare materials into steel production processes to unlock advanced functionalities and enhance performance, the release added.

Mr. Deependra Singh further emphasised the potential for joint research and development (R&D) initiatives between IREL and RINL.