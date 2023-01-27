ADVERTISEMENT

IRCTC to operate special air packages to Kashmir, Assam from Visakhapatnam

January 27, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) has launched two special air packages from Visakhapatnam to Kashmir and Assam, Meghalaya with Kaziranga.

The first package tour named “Kashmir – Heaven on earth” will be for 5 nights/6 days. The destinations to be covered include: Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Pahalgam and Srinagar including a Shikara ride on Dal lake. The tour will commence from Visakhapatnam on February 24 and again on March 10.

The cost per head for single occupancy is ₹49,305, double occupancy ₹39,910 and triple occupancy is ₹39,120.

The ‘Magical Assam, Megalaya with Kaziranga (6 nights/7days) will start from Visakhapatnam on February 21. The destinations covered include: Cherrapunjee, Mawlynnog, Shillong, Kaziranga National Park and Kamakhya temple in Guwahati. The cost per head for single occupancy is ₹54,545, double occupancy ₹39,810 and for triple occupancy is ₹37,880.

The package includes: air tickets in economy class, breakfast and dinner (fixed menu), transport for sightseeing as per the itinerary, toll charges and GST, according to Chandra Mohan Bisa, Area Officer, IRCTC, South Central Zone, Visakhapatnam.

Interested persons can contact the IRCTC Office at Gate no.1, Visakhapatnam Railway Station or contact Visalakshi on the mobile no. 9701085461 or Chandan Kumar on 8287932318 for booking. They can also visit the website: www.irctctourism.com

