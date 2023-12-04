IRCTC to operate Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train from December 9 to 17

December 04, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Ltd is running ‘Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train’. The ‘Punya Kshetra Yatra: Puri-Kashi-Ayodhya’ will cover Sri Jagannath temple at Puri, Vishnu Padam temple at Gaya, Kashi Vishwanath temple, Visalakshi temple, Annapurna Devi temple, Ganga Aarti and Sarnath monuments at Varanasi, Ram Janmabhoomi, Hanuman Garhi and Aarti at Sarayu River in Ayodhya and Triveni Sangam, Hanuman Mandir and Shankar Viman Mandapam at Prayagraj.

The 8 night/9 day tour commences on December 9 and concludes on December 17. Pilgrims from Visakhapatnam city can board the train at Pendurti railway station, and those from the region can board at Vizianagaram.

The tour package price (per person) in Sleeper is fixed at ₹15,200, children (5-11 years) at ₹14,200; in 3 AC (Standard) is ₹24,000 and ₹22,900 and in 2 AC (Comfort) is fixed at ₹31,500 and ₹30,100 respectively. Night stay will be in budget hotels as per itinerary in ‘non-AC room’ for economy and AC room for the other two classes, according to Chandra Mohan Bisa, Area Officer, IRCTC, South Central Zone, Visakhapatnam.

The tour package includes: all meals including morning tea, breakfast, lunch and dinner (vegetarian only), travel insurance for passengers, tour escort services, security on train and all applicable taxes.

Booking can be done at IRCTC Office, Main Entrance, Gate no. 1, Visakhapatnam railway station. They can also contact Chandan Kumar on mobile no. 8287932318, Sai Prasad on 9281495847 or S. Visalakshi on 9701085461.

One can also log on to the website: www.irctctourism.com for more details.