IRCTC s ‘Puri-Kashi-Ayodhya’ package tour from Visakhapatnam on July 26

July 19, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Ltd is offering a package tour called ‘Punya Kshetra Yatra: Puri-Kashi-Ayodhya’ on the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train. The eight nights-nine days tour, which will cover Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Gaya and Puri, will commence on July 26 and conclude on August 3.

Passengers from North Andhra region can board and de-board the train at Pendurthi railway station (Visakhapatnam suburbs) or at Vizianagaram railway station.

Tourist attractions in Prayagraj are the Triveni Sangam, Hanuman Mandir and Shankar Viman Mandapam, while in Ayodhya tourists can visit the Ram Janmabhoomi and Hanuman Garhi temple. Varanasi’s tourist attractions are the Kashi Viswanath temple, Visalakshi temple, Annapurna Devi temple and Ganga Aarti, while in Gaya they can visit Pinda Pradhanam and Vishnu Padam temple and in Puri the Sri Jagannath temple and Sun Temple in Konark, according to a statement issued by Chandra Mohan Bisa, Area Officer, IRCTC, South Central Zone, Visakhapatnam.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tour price, per person, for double/triple sharing basis is ₹15,075 (sleeper class), ₹23,675 (3-AC) and ₹31,260 (2-AC). The cost for a child (5 to 11 years of age) is ₹14,070, ₹22,695 and ₹29,845 respectively. The night stay would be in budget hotels. All meals, including breakfast, travel insurance and local transportation form part of the tour package.

Booking can be done at the IRCTC office at the main entrance (Gate no. 1) of Visakhapatnam Railway Station. Tourists can contact Chandan Kumar on 8287932318; Sai Prasad on 9281495847 or Visalakshi on 9701085461 or log on to the website: www.irctctourism.com for more details.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.