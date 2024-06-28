IRCTC offers air package tours to Thailand, South India temples from Visakhapatnam

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC) has announced special air package tours to Thailand and temple tour of South India from Visakhapatnam.

The ‘Magical Thailand’ 5 nights/6days international package covers Pattayya – NongNooch Garden, Alcazar Show, Coral Island, Safari World Tour and River cruise with dinner, Bangkok – Golden Buddha, Marble Buddha and Shri Racha Tiger Zoo. The tour will start on September 7, 2024 and end on September 12. The prices start from ₹57,815.

The package includes air tickets from Visakhapatnam to Bangkok and back, hotel accommodation in 3 Star and above hotels, all meals, and transfer and local sightseeing by AC deluxe coach.

The ‘Southern Divine Temple Tour’ (5 nights/6 days) air package covers: Madurai – Meenakshi Amman temple; Rameswaram – Ramanathaswamy temple and Dhanushkodi; Kanyakumari – Vivekananda Rock Memorial and Trivandrum – Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple. The tour begins on August 14 and concludes on August 19. The price start from ₹38,005. The package includes economy class air tickets, AC hotel accommodation, breakfast and dinner, all transfers and sightseeing in AC vehicle and travel insurance.

IRCTC has also announced Bharat Gaurav tourist train package from Visakhapatnam. They are: Dev Bhoomi Uttarakhand Yatra by Manshkhand express (10N/11D), which covers: Bhimtal, Nainital, Kainchi Dham, Kasar Devi, Katarmal Sun Temple, Jageshwar Dham, Golu Devta, Almora, Baijnath, Bageshwar, Kausani and Ranikhet. The cost per head is ₹28,020 (Standard) and ₹35,340 (Deluxe).

The package includes: train journey in 3rd AC, hotel accommodation, all transfers in non-AC buses, all meals, travel insurance and all applicable taxes.

Booking can be done through the IRCTC Office at the main entrance (Gate no.1), Visakhapatnam Railway Station. For more information and booking one can call Chandan Kumar on the mobile no. 9281030748 or Sai Prasad on 9281495847 or log on to the website: www.irctctourism.com