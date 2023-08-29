IRCTC launches two special air packages from Visakhapatnam to temples in south and north 

August 29, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd., has launched two special air packages from Visakhapatnam to temples in the south and north.

The 5 night/6 day ‘southern divine temple tour’ will cover temples in Madurai, Rameswaram, Kanyakumari and Trivandrum. The temples to be covered include: Meenakshi Amman temple, Ramanathaswamy temple, Kanniyakumari Devi temple and Sri Padmanabha Swamy temple. This tour will begin on September 15 and conclude on September 20. The cost per head for single occupancy is ₹45,900, for double occupancy is ₹35,875 and for triple occupancy is ₹34,480, according to a statement issued by IRCTC Area Officer Chandra Mohan Bisa.

The second 11 night/12 day tour package named ‘Yatra to Badrinath-Kedarnath-Gangotri-Yamunotri (Char Dham)‘ will begin on October 16 and conclude on October 27. The cost per person is fixed at ₹86,320 for single occupancy, ₹58,820 for double occupancy and ₹53,630 for triple occupancy.

The package for both tours include: economy class air tickets, AC hotel accommodation, all transfers and sight seeing as per the itinerary in AC vehicle on sharing basis, travel insurance and applicable taxes for the services.

Interested persons can contact the IRCTC office at the main entrance (Gate no.1) of Visakhapatnam Railway Station. They can also log on to the website: www.irctctourism.com for details.

