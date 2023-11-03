ADVERTISEMENT

IRCTC launches special air package tour from Vizag to North East

November 03, 2023 12:51 pm | Updated 12:51 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) has launched a special air package from Visakhapatnam to the North East.

The 6 nights/7days Sikkim-Gangtok-Darjeeling-Kalimpong tour will cover Tsomgo Lake, Baba Harbhajan Singh Memorial and Nathu La Pass in Gangtok, Dro-dul Chorten, Research Institute of Tibetology, Himalayan Mountaineerng Institute, PN Zoological Park, Tenzing Rock and Tibetan Refugee Self-help centre in Darjeeling, and Mangal Dham, Deolo Hill, Dr. Graham’s Home and Durbin Dhara Hills in Kalimpong.

The tour will begin on Nov 28 and conclude on December 4 The cost per head is Rs.61,900, 49,880 and 48,180 for single, double and triple occupancy.

The package include economy class air tickets in IndiGo airlines, deluxe hotel accommodation, five breakfasts and five dinners, all transfers and sightseeing as per itinerary and all applicable taxes for the above mentioned services, according to Chandra Mohan Bisa, Area Officer, IRCTC, South Central Zone, Visakhapatnam.

Interested persons can book their ticket at the IRCTC Office, near Gate no.1, Visakhapatnam Railway Station or call the IRCTC office on the landline no. 0891-2500695. They can also log on to the website www.irctctourism.com .

