IRCTC launches air package tours to Nepal, Thailand from Visakhapatnam

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Ltd has launched special international air package tours from Visakhapatnam.

A five nights and six days tour named “Scenic beauty of Nepal” will cover the Pasupathinath temple, Boudhanath Stupa, Patan Durbar Square, Tibetan Refugee Centre and Swayambhunath Stupa in Kathmandu and Bindhyabasini Mandir, Devil’s Fall and Gupteswar Mahadev Cave in Pokhara. The tour will begin on November 24 and conclude on November 29 and the cost per head for single occupancy is ₹58,150, ₹49,499 for double occupancy and ₹48,510 for triple occupancy, according to a statement issued by Chandra Mohan Bisa, Area Officer, IRCTC, South Central Zone, Visakhapatnam.

The package includes air tickets from Visakhapatnam to Kathmandu and back, five breakfasts and five dinners, all transfers by AC deluxe coach, sightseeing with entry charges and travel insurance for those below 60 years of age.

The second package named “Fascinating Thailand” will cover Nong Nooch Garden, Alcazar show, Coral Island and Safari World Tour in Pattaya and Golden Buddha and Marble Buddha in Bangkok.

The five days and six nights tour will begin on December 8 and conclude on December 13. The cost per head for single occupancy is ₹63,310, double occupancy ₹54,999 and for triple occupancy is ₹54,999.

The package includes air tickets from Visakhapatnam to Bangkok and back, transfers and sightseeing by coach and travel insurance (for those up to 80 years).

Interested persons can contact the IRCTC Office at the Main Entrance, Gate no. 1, Visakhapatnam Railway Station, or Chandan Kumar on the mobile no. 8287932318 or landline no. 0891-2500695. They can also log on to www.irctctourism.com for details.