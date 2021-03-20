IRCTC launches air package tours from city

IRCTC has launched special air tour packages from Visakhapatnam to Ayodhya and Meghalaya. The holy ‘Ayodhya Kashi Yatra’ covers Varanasi, Prayagraj, Ayodhya and Lucknow. The cost per head for single occupancy is ₹35,070, for double occupancy is ₹28,399 and for triple occupancy is ₹26.780.

This tour will be from April 11 to 16.

‘Magical Meghalaya’ will cover Guwahati, Shillong, Cherrapunji, Mawlynnog and Kaziranga. This tour will be from April 24 to 29. The cost per head for single occupancy is ₹36,199, for double occupancy is ₹30,099 and for triple occupancy is ₹28,059.

The packages include air tickets in economy class in IndiGo Airlines, night accommodation in 3 Star hotels, meals (breakfast and dinner). Interested persons can contact the IRCTC Area Office near the Main Entrance (Gate no.1) of Visakhapatnam Railway Station on Platform no. 1 or on the mobile nos. 8287932318 or 8287932281 or on the landline no. 0891-2500695) for more details.