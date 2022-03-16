IRCTC launches air package tour from Vizag to Assam, Meghalaya

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has launched a special domestic air package from Visakhapatnam to Assam and Meghalaya with Brahmaputra River cruise.

The five night/six day tour will begin from Visakhapatnam on April 26 and conclude on May 1. The destinations to be covered include: Kamakhya temple and Balaji temple in Guwahati, Nohkalikal falls, Mawsmai Caves and Elephanta Falls in Cherrapunjee and Don Bosco Museum and UmiumLake in Shillong apart from the river cruise.

The cost per person for single occupancy is Rs.46,450, double occupancy is Rs.33,715 and for triple occupancy is Rs.32,315. The package includes: air tickets in Economy class in IndiGo airlines, night accommodation in 3 Star hotel, return airport transfers and sightseeing by AC transportation, breakfast and dinner, according to Chandra Mohan Bisa, Area Officer, IRCTC South Central Zone, Visakhapatnam.

Booking can be done at the IRCTC Office, Gate no.-1, Main Entrance, Visakhapatnam Railway Station. More details can be had from Chandan Kumar on the mobile no. 8287932318.