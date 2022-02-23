IRCTC announces ‘Uttar Bharat Darshan with Mata Vaishno Devi’ tour

It will commence on March 19 and conclude on March 27, say officials

It will commence on March 19 and conclude on March 27, say officials

A Bharat Darshan Tourist Train will be operated by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). The 8-nights and 9-days tour will commence on March 19 and conclude on March 27.

Boarding stations

The boarding and de-boarding stations for north Andhra districts will be Visakhapatnam junction and Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and Palasa railway stations. The journey by the special tourist train will be either by Sleeper Class or 3 AC and the cost per head has been fixed at ₹8,510 (Sleeper class) and ₹10,400 (3 AC), IRCTC Area Officer Chandra Mohan Bisa and Visakhapatnam Station Manager P.V. Suresh told the media here on Wednesday.

The tour named: ‘Uttar Bharat Darshan with Mata Vaishno Devi’ would cover Agra – Taj Mahal and Agra Fort; Mathura – Krishna Janmabhoomi; Katra – Mata Vaishno Devi; Amritsar – Golden Temple and Wagah border and Haridwar – Manasa Devi Mandir and Ganga Aarti. The package includes night stay at Dharmashala/hall/dormitories on multi-sharing basis, tea/coffee, breakfast, lunch and dinner and non-AC road transfers and sightseeing.

Mr. Chandra Mohan said that each of the 15 coaches of the train would have security guards, a supervisor from IRCTC and RO water. The cost for the passenger works out to about ₹900 per day, which was a boon to pilgrims. Replying to queries, he said that a maximum of 750 passengers would be given tickets on this train and already 500 bookings have been received. The pilgrims must have completed two doses of COVID-19 vaccination he said.

Interested persons can contact the IRCTC Office at the Main Entrance (Gate no.1) of Visakhapatnam Railway Station or Chandan on mobile no. 8287932318 or Gananadha on 8287932281 for booking.