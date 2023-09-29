IRCTC announces air package tours from Visakhapatnam to Kerala, Goa

September 29, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Ltd. has launched special air packages from Visakhapatnam to Kerala and Goa.

The 5 nights/6 days ‘Mesmerising Kerala’ tour package coves Sri Padmanabhaswamy temple, Azhimala temple and Kovalam beach in Thiruvananthapuram, houseboat at Kumarakonam/Alleppey, Eravikulam National Park, Mattupetty Dam, Echo Point and Kundala Dam at Munnar and the Marine Drive and Fort Kochi sight seeing at Kochi.

The tour starts on October 14 and concludes on October 19. The cost per head in single occupancy is ₹56,635, double occupancy is ₹40,925 and for triple occupancy is ₹38,110.

The 4 nights/5 days ‘Goa Delight’ package covers Fort Aguada, Candolim Beach, Baga Beach, Anjuna Beach, Vagator Beach and Chapora Fort in North Goa, and Old Goa Church wax world museum, Sri Mangeshi temple, Miramar beach and a boat cruise on River Mandovi, according to a statement issued by Chandra Mohan Bisa, Area Officer, IRCTC South Central Zone, Visakhapatnam. The cost per head in single occupancy is ₹39,010, double occupancy is ₹28,750 and for triple occupancy is ₹27,640.

This tour starts from Visakhapatnam on October 20 and concludes on October 24.

The package for both tours includes: economy class air tickets in IndiGo airlines, AC hotel accommodation, breakfasts and dinners, sight seeing in AC vehicle on a sharing basis, travel insurance and all applicable taxes.

Interested persons can visit the IRCTC Office at Gate no. 1 of Visakhapatnam Railway Station or contact Chandan Kumar on his mobile no. 8287932318 or Sai Prasad on 9281495847 for booking and other details. They can also log on to the website: www.irctctourism.com

