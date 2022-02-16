IRCTC air packages from Vizag to Tirupati, Vaishno Devi

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched special air packages from Visakhapatnam to Tirupati and Mata Vaishnodevi temple.

The destinations to be covered in the ‘Tirupati Balaji Darshanam’ package include Tirupati, Kanipakam, Srinivasa Mangapuram, Srikalahasti, Tiruchanur and Tirumala, from April 15 to 17. The cost per head for single, double and triple occupancy is fixed at ₹19,350, ₹15,980 and ₹15,785 respectively.

The destinations to be covered in the ‘Journey to Mata Vaishno Devi with Amritsar and Dharamshala’ include: Amritsar, Dharamshala and Mata Vaishno Devi. This tour will be from May 22 to 28. The cost per head is ₹42,100, ₹32,675 and ₹31,760 for single, double and triple occupancy.

The packages include: air tickets in economy class, night accommodation in 3-star hotel, return airport transfers and sightseeing by AC transportation, breakfast and dinner, toll charges and GST, according to IRCTC Area Officer Chandra Mohan Bisa.

Interested persons can book their tickets at the office of the IRCTC at the Main Entrance (Gate no.1) of Visakhapatnam Railway Station or contact Chandan Kumar on 8287932318 or K. Gananadha on 8287932281.