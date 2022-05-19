Iranian Navy Delegation visits Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam

Commodore Faramarz Nasiri, Head of Islamic Republic of Iran (IRI) Navy Training and Education Department, accompanied by a four-member delegation, was on a three-day visit from Monday at Eastern Naval Command. During the visit, the delegation visited various training facilities in Visakhapatnam. They also held discussions with Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, Chief of Staff Eastern Naval Command. The delegation was briefed on the functioning of the ENC and discussions were held on mutual areas of cooperation between the two navies, especially in the training of personnel.