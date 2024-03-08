GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IPL fever to start early in Visakhapatnam, as Delhi Capitals team to practise at PM Palem stadium from March 12

March 08, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals (DC) team will be reaching Visakhapatnam on March 12 to practise for the coming season at Dr YSR ACA VDCA Stadium here till March 19.

In this regard, a meeting was organised between the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) and operations team of the DC, at the stadium on Thursday. The ACA authorities have briefed them about the amenities at the stadium for the practice. They assured all arrangements for the practise sessions and informed DC team about the arrangements made so far, security aspects, sanitation, sale of tickets and parking facilities.

In the DC’s homeground, the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, IPL women matches are being played. Impressed by the arrangements made for the recent test match between India and England in Visakhapatnam, the Delhi Capitals (DC) team has announced the city as its second home ground for the coming IPL season. The BCCI has allotted two matches of the DC here. While the first match between DC and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is scheduled to be held on March 31, the second match between the DC and Kolkatta Knight Riders (KKR) is scheduled on April 3.

