IPL fever grips Visakhapatnam and fans are eagerly waiting for the match between DC and CSK on March 31

March 30, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The coastal city is decked up to host an Indian Premier League (IPL) match after almost five years. The response for the match between Delhi Capitals(DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has been extremely overwhelming, as the fans eagerly await to see the stars, especially former Indian and CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Both the teams have landed in Visakhapatnam on Friday evening and had practice sessions on Saturday evening.

The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) has made elaborate arrangements for the match. Being a second home for the Delhi Capitals (DC), the scenic Dr YSR ACA VDCA Stadium was decked up with the DC theme.

The tickets for the match have already been sold on March 27 within an hour. The authorities said that the presence of MS Dhoni, IPL returning after almost five years and being a weekend, the demand for the tickets was very high. Many cricket lovers have been coming to the city from various parts of the State and even neighbouring States like Odisha and Chhattisgarh to witness Dhoni in action.

Traffic restrictions

Meanwhile, the city police have appealed to people not to use the stadium route, if they are not attending the cricket match and use alternative routes. In view of the cricket match, traffic restrictions and diversions will be coming into force from Sunday evening, the police said.

Buses coming from Srikakulam and Vizianagaram will be diverted at Marikavalasa Junction and will head to RTC complex via Timmapuram, Rushikonda and Jodugullapalem. Similarly, cars, two-wheelers and auto-rickshaws coming from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Anandapuram will be diverted at Midhilapuri Colony and Beach Road to reach the city.

Meanwhile, buses heading towards Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Anandapuram will be diverted at Hanumanthuwaka Junction which will proceed to BRTS Road, Adavivaram and Anandapuram to reach the destinations. Similarly, cars, two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws heading towards Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Anandapuram from the city may use Hanumanthuwaka – BRTS -Adavivaram route of Visakha Valley – Beach Road route to reach the destinations, the police said.

The city police said that they have arranged designated parking lot at various places for the spectators and they should use only those spaces to ensure there is no inconvenience to others.