IPL cricket betting racket busted, eight held in Visakhapatnam

The arrested are natives of Raipur and Bhilai of Chhattisgarh, say police

The city police have arrested eight persons for allegedly being involved in online betting during the ongoing IPL matches, following a raid at a rented duplex house in Tirumala Nagar under Duvvada police station limits in the city on Sunday night.

Inspector of Duvvada Police Station T. Lakshmi said that the arrested are natives of Raipur and Bhilai of Chhattisgarh, but were currently staying in a rented accommodation in the city.

“Based on credible information, we have conducted a raid and recovered 20 mobile phones, two laptops and a few other electronic devices and some cash from the gang,” she added.

Posing as employees of a few private firms, the gang led by Pradeep from Bhilai reportedly hired a house for ₹30,000 per month for conducting the betting operations.

They procured Multi-Level Communicator equipment box from Delhi for communicating with the punters and were accessing the latest information on bets and rates from various websites.

The investigation has revealed that the gang used to accept the bets through various online payment modes and Unified Payment Interface and were also paying back the money to the winners in the same way. The gang was also involved in online trading, the inspector said.

A senior police officer from the City Task Force said that the organisers of the cricket betting gangs have now stopped accepting payment in the form of cash.

It is the fourth incident of cricket betting gangs getting busted in the past one month, in the city.