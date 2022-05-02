IPL betting racket busted in Visakhapatnam, two held

May 02, 2022 22:18 IST

Communicator box, three laptops, 16 keypad phones and five high-end phones seized from the accused, say police

The City Task Force on Monday arrested one Kanumuri Rambabu and Satyanarayana from an apartment near NTR Statue on RK Beach Road for organising cricket betting during the ongoing IPL matches.

The police also seized one 16 lines communicator box, three laptops, 16 keypad phones, five high-end phones, a colour television, ₹5,000 and few other equipment, from the apartment.

The raid was led by ADCP, special branch, K. Anand Reddy, and ACP CTF A. Trinadha Rao.

According to the police, Rambabu was earlier in fishing business and construction. He indulged in cricket betting in the past and had earned some good and easy money.

A native of Bhimavaram, Rambabu later became a bookie and indulged in betting. He later moved to Visaskhaptnam along with Satyanarayana.

On interrogation the accused reportedly confessed that they were organising both online and offline betting using electronic equipment for the IPL matches.