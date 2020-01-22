IoT-enabled towers may house key administrative buildings

At a time when the hunt is on for premises to accommodate the government machinery in the proposed Executive capital in Visakhapatnam, speculations are rife that the Internet of Things(IoT)-enabled and cyclone resistant structures at Rushikonda, and the sea-facing hilltop IT hub in the city may house the Secretariat, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and the officers of the Heads of Departments.

“The Millennium Tower-A, which is now partially under occupation of business process services provider Conduent may become the new Secretariat. The adjoining Millennium Tower-B, which is nearing completion, is likely to house the offices of the Heads of Departments,” a senior leader of YSR Congress Party told The Hindu on the condition of anonymity.

The Incubation Tower (erstwhile Startup Village) owned by the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) may become the CMO, sources said. However, all this will be temporary arrangement till the permanent structures are built after the selection of suitable site. Sources also indicated that the Executive capital might be made operational before the commencement of the new financial year.

Space available

While Millennium Tower-A has a built-up space of around 2 lakh sft, the Tower-B has 1 lakh sft space and the Incubation Hub has more than 50,000 sft.

Rushikonda IT Park Association vice-president O. Naresh Kumar says that Rushikonda is most suitable to locate the key government buildings as the area and its neighbourhood have more than 1500 ready-to-occupy flats, which can be allotted to the officials.

Half a dozen IT buildings owned by private entrepreneurs are either in the advance stage of construction or lying vacant. They may be taken on lease, the sources said.

With the exit of NASSCOM Warehouse, Startup Accelerator India, A.P. Innovation Society and National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) might be asked to relocate to alternative sites if the government finalises to occupy the Incubation Hub.

Sources clarified that it was yet to be confirmed on locating the important offices of administration at Rushikonda. However, going by the strategic convenience and location with a distant view of sea from the hilltop buildings, the government might chose it as the temporary abode for key offices.

‘Green’ building

Incidentally, most of the buildings are built with green technologies. The area is home to several IT companies as Madhurawada IT Special Economic Zone is located in the area. The area is also close to the city centre.

Keeping in view the devastation caused to several buildings in the aftermath of Cyclone Hudhud in 2014, the new buildings such as the Millennium Towers have been designed to withstand cyclones with a wind speed of 250 kmph.