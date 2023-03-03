Investors Summit for political gain ahead of polls, and to mislead youth, allege TDP leaders

March 03, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders alleged that the Global Investors Summit being organised by the State Government in Visakhapatnam was for gaining mileage in the upcoming elections. The main motto of the government was to mislead the youth, they said and accused the State Government of failure to bring in proper industry-friendly policies to attract investors in the last three years.

At a press conference at the TDP office here, former Minister and senior leader Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu alleged that at a time when States were competing to attract investors, the YSRCP leaders were involved in harassing the managements of existing industries. While the local MLAs troubled them in different ways for contracts and commissions, there was also pressure on the managements of the industries to pay Jagan-tax (J-Tax), he alleged, adding that a number of industries had shifted their bases from Andhra Pradesh to other States, ‘‘unable to bear the harassment’‘.

“The YSRCP leaders claim that TDP failed in attracting investors. But the fact is, under the TDP government, industries were set up at Sri City, Tirupati, Chittoor, Visakhapatnam, Mangalagiri, Gannavaram and Nellore generating employment to lakhs of people. The TDP has records of it,’‘ he said.

Under the governance of N. Chandrababu Naidu, Kia had set up its unit in Rayalaseema over an extent of 530 acres, where over 11,000 jobs were created. But after coming to power, the YSRCP leaders started to ‘‘harass’‘ the management, he said. The Amara Raja Group of a TDP MP shifted its units to Telangana due to harassment by the government,” he alleged.

Terming Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy as “Uttarandhra Drohi”, Ayyanna Patrudu said that major projects like Adani Data Centre, HSBC, Franklin Templeton, Lulu Group and many IT companies had left Uttarandhra due to troubles created by the YSRCP. The Millennium Towers at Rushikonda which was once a hub for Information Technology, was a deserted zone now. The government also failed to initiate works related to the Visakhapatnam Metro Rail Project, he said.

Former MLA Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao said that during the 2014-19 period, Andhra Pradesh was a hub for investments. Through the investors’ summits organised in Vizag and visits to Davos by TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu, over ₹5 lakh crore investments were made in A.P., through which around 12 lakh employment opportunities were generated. When the government changed after the 2019 elections, almost ₹16 lakh crore investments were about to be grounded. But due to the YSRCP government’s ‘‘harassment’‘, almost all the investments went back, he alleged.