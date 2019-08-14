‘Investor-friendly policies can boost tourism in north Andhra region’

There is vast potential to attract tourists to North Andhra region, but provision of basic amenities and investor-friendly policies are needed to tap it to the fullest, hoteliers, tour operators and investors opined at the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Regional Conference here on Tuesday.

Varun Group Chairman V. Prabhu Kishore said he was ready to invest ₹200 crore to develop amenities for tourists in the Visakha Agency, provided the government ensured speedy clearances and easy procedures for renewing licences.

Water sports

The government should play the role of enablers, not regulators, Mr. Prabhu Kishore said and sought speedy clearance of the pending bills by the government. “Water sports has a bright future in Visakhapatnam. Varun Group is ready to invest in water sports. We are optimistic that it will spur the growth of tourism in the region,” Mr. Prabhu Kishore added.

Speaking at the programme, Sunray Resorts Managing Director Rajababu suggested that the signborads in Bengali, Odiya and Hindi should be installed at tourist destinations as Visakhapatnam and North Andhra region were drawing the good number of tourists from West Bengal, Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

“During weekends, around 1 lakh people visit R.K. Beach. The government could plan entertainment programmes to promote tourism. All the stakeholders should have meetings once in three months to discuss strategies to promote tourism,” he said.

AP Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation president G. Sambasiva Rao sought the provision of parking lots at tourist places. “Village tourism can also be explored as the present generation is not aware of the traditional practices followed in villages,” he said and sought on behalf of the industry that plan approvals and land conversion charges should be made free for tourism projects.

Open sky policy

Tours and Travels Association of Andhra (TTOA) president K. Vijay Mohan and A.P. Air Travellers’ Association vice-president O. Naresh Kumar underlined the need for branding of Vizag and declaration of ‘open sky policy’ at the city airport as all the bilaterals were taken to Hyderabad in the combined State.

Air Travellers’ Association of India secretary general D. Rajagopala Reddy suggested popularising of Telineelapuram bird sanctuary in Srikakulam district and other tourist attractions in the region.

Later, Ministers Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao and Dharmana Krishna Das and A.P. Tourism Authority MD Pravin Kumar released a coffee- table book.