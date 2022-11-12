Investment of more than ₹10,500 crore in Andhra Pradesh will pave way for its growth: PM Modi, in Visakhapatnam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, at a public meeting in Visakhapatnam, on November 12. . | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The investment of more than ₹10,500 crore in Andhra Pradesh by the Union government will pave way for its growth and also fulfil the aspirations of its people, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Visakhapatnam on November 12.

He was addressing a public meeting at Andhra University Engineering College grounds after virtually laying the foundation for five infrastructure projects and dedicating two projects to the nation, all worth around ₹10,742 crore.

He said that the path to development taken by the Union government is multi-dimensional and it focusses on the needs of the common citizen and presents a roadmap for an advanced infrastructure.

He pointed out that the projects for which the foundation was laid, in Visakhapatnam, envisions such an inclusive growth and inclusive development for Andhra Pradesh.

“Supply chain and logistics, which are growth engines, depend on multi-modal logistics and the projects here are aimed towards that. We have focussed on every sector right from railway to road network and from ports to fishing,” he said.

Elaborating on the integrated view of development from the projects, the Prime Minister listed out the six-lane roads in the proposed Raipur-Visakhapatnam economic corridor project, a separate road for port connectivity, the beautification of Visakhapatnam railway station and the modernisation of the fishing harbour in Visakhapatnam.

“We are focussing on all sectors and not leaving anyone out of the development plan,” he said. Mr. Modi pointed out that PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan has not only accelerated the pace of infrastructure construction but has also reduced the cost of projects and in the end it will reduce the cost of basic facilities that reaches the people.

He also said that for the first time ‘Blue economy’ has been given priority and the investment of more than ₹150 crore for the modernisation for the Fishing Harbour in Visakhapatnam, will develop and empower lakhs of people from the fishing community. “The community can also benefit from the Kisan Credit Card programme,” said Mr. Modi.

The Prime Minister also noted that the government is keen on helping the youth in the sunrise sectors such as gaming and drones, by encouraging start-ups.

Referring to the troubled global climate, he said, “Despite the economic climate in the globe being troubled, India is doing well and scripting a new success story. The entire world is watching India eagerly and India has become the ‘centre of hope’ for the entire world. And this was possible as the Indian policy is to work while keeping the aspiration and needs of its citizens.”

On one hand, we have the PLI scheme, GST, IBC, and National Infrastructure pipeline for increased investment in India, on the other hand, we are doling out welfare schemes for the poor.

Projects for which foundation were laid in Visakhapatnam Modernisation and upgrade of Visakhapatnam fishing harbour – ₹152 crore Andhra Pradesh section of 6-lane Raipur-Visakhapatnam economic corridor – ₹3,778 crore Dedicated port road from Convent Junction to Sheela Nagar – ₹566 crore Re-development of Visakhapatnam railway station – ₹460 crore GAIL Srikakulam-Angul 321KM pipeline – ₹2,658 crore Two-lane with paved shoulders from Pathapatnam to Narasannapeta – ₹211 crore ONGC U-Field development in eastern offshore – ₹2,917 crore

“Today, in this journey of development, the areas that were earlier marginalised, have also been included. Even in the most backward districts development schemes are being run through the Aspirational Districts Programme,” he said.

Earlier, talking about Visakhapatnam he said that this city is unique, as it is both ancient and modern. “It has been the hub of business activity for a long time and it had established trade in the ancient time with countries in South-East Asia and even Rome.”

Appreciating the Telugu-speaking people of Andhra Pradesh, he said that Telugus are very progressive and because of the education, progressive outlook and friendly-nature they can be found across the globe. “They are also much sought after people for their professionalism,” he said.

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Biswabhushan Harichandan and Union Minister for Railways Ashvini Vaishnaw, were present.