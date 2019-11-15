Investigation into IT firm still on, says DGP Sawang

Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang on Thursday said that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) conducted raids on the offices of Bluefrog Mobile Technologies after receiving several complaints that the firm had hacked into a government website.

Mr. Sawang remained tight-lipped over the outcome of the raids and said that he was not at liberty to divulge information as the investigation was still ongoing.

The DGP said that several complaints were received from the public that when they tried to book sand on www.sand.ap.gov.in, the portal began to malfunction.

He said that the public was unable to access the website due to such issues and added that he would reveal further details after a complete investigation.

The Visakhapatnam wing of the CID had conducted raids on the office of Bluefrog Mobile Technologies at Ram Nagar in the city on Wednesday following complaints that the IT firm had hacked into www.sand.ap.gov.in and tampered with data on it.

Data theft allegations

The IT firm was also accused in a sensational data theft case which was registered by the Hyderabad Police just before the 2019 general elections.