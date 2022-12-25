ADVERTISEMENT

INTUC organises ‘Praja Chaitanya Yatra’ against move to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

December 25, 2022 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) organised a padayatra named `Praja Chaitanya Yatra’ here on Sunday to protest against the union government’s move to privatise the RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. The Visakha Steel Plant Conservation Committee chairmen Ayodhyaram, Adinarayana and Mantri Rajasekhar on Sunday said that the government had failed to revoke the decision on privatisation even though two years would be completed since the decision was taken on January 27. So, the ongoing padayatras would mobilise people for the massive protest against the government at Trishna Grounds at Steel Plant on January 27, they added.

