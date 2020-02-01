INTUC leader dead

Visakhapatnam

Senior Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) leader and chief vice-resident of the Andhra Pradesh INTUC Committee K.S. Mohan Kumar died here on Friday.

He was 73, and is survived by wife Madhavi Suhasini, a daughter and a son. The funeral will take place on Saturday.

Dr. Mohan Kumar was the son of former MP of CPI Kaneti Mohan Rao, who was elected from Rajahmundry, a bicameral constituency then.

As a teenager, he was attracted to the Leftist ideology and took interest in the Naxalite movement for a brief period.

After graduating from Andhra Medical College (AMC), he had joined the Hindustan Shipyard Limited as a medical officer and rose to become Deputy Manager.

He was closely associated with senior Congress leaders Dronamraju Satyanarayana, Palla Simhachalam and Kalidindi Sitarama Raju, and worked for the development of INTUC’s Hindustan Shipyard unit.

He had worked tirelessly for solving the problems of the employees in many industrial units in Visakhapatnam. He was honoured with ‘Sramashakti' award by the Government of Andhra Pradesh,

INTUC all-India president G. Sanjeeva Reddy and National Committee secretary Mantri Rajashekar were among those who conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family.

