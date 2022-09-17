INTUC demands immediate implementation of wage revision in VSP

Special Correspondent
September 17, 2022 10:20 IST

The Visakha Steel Employees Congress (VSEC), affiliated to INTUC, has demanded immediate implementation of wage settlement, which was due from Jan 1, 2017.

In a memorandum to the CMD of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on Friday, INTUC president Neerukonda Ramachandra Rao sought early implementation of the wage agreement made at the NJCS in Oct, 2021, which covers both SAIL and RINL employees. SAIL has already implemented the new wages and paid the arrears with effect from April 2020. He appealed to the CMD to implement the revised wages in VSP to avoid unnecessary disturbances and complications.

The other demands include: payment of bonus/ex gratia at Rs.60,000 to all employees before Dasara, provision of better medical care facilities, restoration of EL- encashment and restoration of the full capacity of the plant.

