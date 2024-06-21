International Yoga Day celebrated with enthusiasm in Visakhapatnam

Conduct of yogasanas, demonstration of yoga by experts and yoga sessions marked the 10th International Day of Yoga celebrated by various government organisations, public and private sector undertakings, NCC cadets, educational institutions and voluntary organisations at different places in the city on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The International Yoga Day, organised by the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (ECoR), witnessed a significant turnout of railway staff, officers, and yoga enthusiasts who engaged in sessions aimed at harnessing the benefits of yoga for physical, mental and spiritual well-being.

Parmeshwar Funkwal, General Manager of ECoR, Saurabh Prasad, Divisional Railway Manager, Sudhir Kumar Gupta, ADRM (Infra), Ranjan Kumar Mohanty, Senior Divisional Personnel Officer participated in the programme at Koraput.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yoga camps were simultaneously conducted at multiple locations across Waltair Division including Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Rayagada, Koraput and Jagdalpur.

RINL, the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant(VSP), organised Yoga Day at Ukkunagaram Club in Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Suresh Chandra Pandey, Director (Personnel), RINL, said that RINL was in the forefront in conducting yoga classes regularly in the township since many years. He underlined the need for everyone to practise yoga daily to keep themselves physically and mentally fit.

ADVERTISEMENT

A.P. Naveen Kumar, GM (Medical & Health services), Visakha steel general hospital (VSGH), advised the participants to make yoga a way of life as it works like a holistic medicine towards better health.

Yoga guru A. Kanaka Rao conducted the yoga session. CH. S.R.V.G.K. Ganesh, Director (Finance), G.V.N. Prasad, Director(commercial), Sunil Kumar Hirani, Ghanshyam Singh Patel, Independent Directors of RINL were present.

Eastern Naval Command (ENC) concluded its eleven-day yoga campaign on Friday, with a series of yoga awareness events. The grand finale featured mass yoga events at various locations, including beaches, ships at sea, and ports both in India and abroad. Thousands of participants came together, showcasing unity and collective spirit.

ADVERTISEMENT

The campaign included inclusive yoga sessions, special workshops on mindfulness, meditation, and advanced asanas, family and children’s sessions, health and wellness talks, and drawing competitions for children. Renowned instructors led the sessions, providing practical tools for applying yoga principles in daily life.

Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) celebrated Yoga Day at its head office, project offices & onboard dredgers of Dredging Corporation of India Limited on the theme “Yoga for Women Empowerment”. P.K Sethi, Head of Human Resources (HOD HR), emphasised the importance of mental and physical well-being at the workplace.

Captain S Divakar, Chief General Manager, shared his insights on the benefits of yoga and its relevance in todays fast-paced corporate environment.

The celebrations at DCI were conducted by Poonam Bandawar, instructor.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.